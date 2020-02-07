ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. 128,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.