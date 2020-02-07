ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. 128,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.