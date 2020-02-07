Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 2nd Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 7.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.33. 1,760,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,944. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

