Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANFGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

