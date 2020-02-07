AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $230.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.38.

AON traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $230.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,227. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $230.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

