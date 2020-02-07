Aparna Bawa Sells 7,500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 1,730,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,420. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.