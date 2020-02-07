Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Apergy alerts:

Apergy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 405,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.