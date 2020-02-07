Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
Apergy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 405,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.
Apergy Company Profile
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.