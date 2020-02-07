Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.05.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.21. 26,212,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,220,704. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

