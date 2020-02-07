Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $400.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple stock opened at $325.21 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

