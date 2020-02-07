Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 4.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,007. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

