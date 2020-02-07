Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $72,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at $9,004,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Aqua America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTR shares. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. 1,066,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.