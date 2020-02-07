Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,247.22

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,247.22 and traded as low as $1,080.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $1,095.00, with a volume of 3,821 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,299 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

