Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, 103 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

About Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

