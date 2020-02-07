Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,130 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 782,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,437. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.