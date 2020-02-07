Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Arch Coal has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arch Coal to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

ARCH traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $56.08. 3,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,424. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

