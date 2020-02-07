Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.16-1.20 EPS.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.65. 203,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,243. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.