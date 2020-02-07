Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 924,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

