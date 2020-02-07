Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.28

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 6963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

