ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get ASOS alerts:

In related news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 83 ($1.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,371 ($44.34). The stock had a trading volume of 395,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,246.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,884.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.66.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.