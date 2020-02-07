Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,822.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,822.86 ($37.13).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

LON ABF traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,708 ($35.62). The stock had a trading volume of 532,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,625.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,419.01.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

