Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.86. Atkore International Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $745,529.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,493. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

