Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.18 or 0.03068953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00211326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00134698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

