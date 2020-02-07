Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Atlassian also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 816,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.32, a PEG ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19. Atlassian has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $153.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $15,619,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlassian by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

