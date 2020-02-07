Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.58-4.73 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.58-4.73 EPS.

Shares of ATO opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

