Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.58-4.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. Atmos Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.58-4.73 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.27.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 817,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,342. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.