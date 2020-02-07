AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

