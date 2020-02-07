AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

T opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

