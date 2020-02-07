aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.99, 1,768,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 648,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several brokerages have commented on LIFE. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,314 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.