Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 5.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 15,480,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 31,533,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

