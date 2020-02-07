Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aurora Mobile and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 234.48%. Sify Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 3.21 -$9.63 million N/A N/A Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.16 $15.45 million $0.10 12.60

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -9.78% -19.35% -11.16% Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

