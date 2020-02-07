Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $179.34. 108,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,891. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

