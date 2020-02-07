Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 38.5%

Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN)’s share price was up 38.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 48,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

