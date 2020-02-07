Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. 25,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,167. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

