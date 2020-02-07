Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.73 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), 13,515,895 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

