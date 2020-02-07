Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $747.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.73. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 160.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avrobio by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avrobio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

