Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

ACLS stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $839.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 21,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $488,141.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

