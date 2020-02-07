Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 759,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $907.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.