Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,959. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

