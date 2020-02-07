Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital earnings of 5 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%. Shares of AXIS have outperformed the industry year to date. It continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Capital deployment boosts shareholder value. Nevertheless, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting its combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry, escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion.”

AXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Axis Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

