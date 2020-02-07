AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Man Group plc purchased a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 64.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AZZ by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 24.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.