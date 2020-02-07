B. Riley Begins Coverage on XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,628. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

