B. Riley Begins Coverage on XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,628. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
