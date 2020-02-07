Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 269,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,998. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

