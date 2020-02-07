Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barclays by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 187,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 35.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 54.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 3,135,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.