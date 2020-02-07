Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,176. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,461 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

