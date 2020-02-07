Barclays Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 476.64 ($6.27).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.38) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.34. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

