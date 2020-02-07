BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.75.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$64.07. The company had a trading volume of 658,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. BCE has a one year low of C$56.81 and a one year high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.51.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

