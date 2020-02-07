BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.75.

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$64.07. 658,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. BCE has a 52 week low of C$56.81 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

