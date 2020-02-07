Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0913 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $105,388.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026543 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00260351 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000710 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 222.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,288,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,673 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

