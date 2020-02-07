Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,183. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $416.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

