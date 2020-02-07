Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 590.70 ($7.77).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 579 ($7.62) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Beazley news, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Insiders purchased a total of 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092 over the last quarter.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

