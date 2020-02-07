Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.90-$12.10 EPS.

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.81. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.62.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

